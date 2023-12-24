"It is a massive test, you are right," said Lowe. "I found out off Peter that it's more or less sold out, which is a great effort from our fans over the Christmas period. The lads give us everything. We lack quality in certain areas and we know that. The Leeds game, I don't know, we'll have to wait and see won't we? It could be a good thing or it could be a bad thing, but what we've got to make sure we do is lift ourselves, lift the players and put a game plan together.

"As long as my players show me attitude and application, that's enough for me. We don't like disappointment and at the moment we've had it at the weekend and now today, going into the Christmas period - which is not nice. I am going to have to pick myself, the staff and the players up and we'll have to go again. The lads give me everything in every game, I cannot complain on that. Decision making and lack of quality, yeah, that's what it is. But it's not for the lack of trying; they work their socks off. So yeah, give me those two things and I'll be fine." Lowe added: "My family pick me up, my missus and the kids," said Lowe. "But, they only tell me what I want to hear. We have got to find a solution and find a way. I am a fighter; I always have been. I don't want to be losing games of football. My record speaks for that; I have won more than I've lost. But, when you are losing games through mistakes, bad habits or not doing the right things... it's hurting. So, we've just got to pick ourselves up collectively."