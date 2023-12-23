On the travelling faithful, Lowe said: "I am gutted for them. They are not going to get back until four o'clock. I wish I could bring them all on the plane home with us, to save them the journey - but I can't. That is gut wrenching, because I don't let people down. If you ask people who know me, everything they ask I do. I go above and beyond for most, especially people close to me. Those fans have been close to us all season and I feel like I'm letting them down."