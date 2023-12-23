13 photos of the dedicated Preston North End away faithful at Swansea City
Jamie Paterson scored the 95th minute winner for Swansea City against PNE
Preston North End were backed by 246 hardy souls in Friday night's 2-1 defeat to Swansea City.
On the travelling faithful, Lowe said: "I am gutted for them. They are not going to get back until four o'clock. I wish I could bring them all on the plane home with us, to save them the journey - but I can't. That is gut wrenching, because I don't let people down. If you ask people who know me, everything they ask I do. I go above and beyond for most, especially people close to me. Those fans have been close to us all season and I feel like I'm letting them down."
Here's our fan gallery from the Swansea.com Stadium.