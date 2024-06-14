Sheffield Wednesday 'agree' deal and target another as Hull City and Coventry City circle
Here are your morning Championship headlines for Friday, 14 June.
Sunderland managerial latest
The Black Cats looked to have missed out on all three of Will Still, Pascal Jansen and Liam Rosenior. Now, the Stadium of Light club are looking at Queens Park Rangers boss, Marti Cifuentes. That is according to journalist Alan Nixon, who reports that Sunderland would have to pay the Rs compensation. Cifuentes was appointed in October of last year and earned plaudits for guiding the club to an 18th placed finish - amid the threat of relegation when he walked in.
Duo ‘leading race’ for contract rebel
Josh Windass has reportedly rejected a new contract at Sheffield Wednesday and will leave on a free transfer this month. The former Rangers man has made 135 appearances for the Owls, scoring 40 goals in that time. He netted twice in his 25 outings last season, as Danny Rohl kept Wednesday in the Championship. But, it looks like Windass will be moving on this summer, with Hull City and Coventry City the two clubs credited with interest.
Owls considering move for Brentford man
Wednesday, themselves, are being linked with a move for attacking Brentford midfielder Myles Peart-Harris. The 21-year-old scored a couple of goals while on loan at Portsmouth, in the second half of last season. He also had a spell at Forest Green Rovers, in the 2022/23 campaign. The Owls were linked with a move in January and are still ‘keeping tabs’ on the player. Elsewhere, Rohl’s side are said to have agreed a deal with SCO Angers to sign ex-Southampton defender Yan Valery.
Trio linked with Aberdeen star
According to reports, midfielder Connor Barron is interesting Stoke City, Plymouth Argyle and Cardiff City. The 21-year-old is said to have an offer on the table from Rangers, with rivals Celtic also pushing for a move. There’s now claimed to be interest from the Championship, as well as Italy. Barron has made 73 appearances for Aberdeen, where he started his career. The midfielder scored once and assisted three goals in his 29 outings last season.
