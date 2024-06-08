Japhet Tanganga in action for Millwall last season

Latest news, gossip and transfer rumours from across the Championship

Here are your Saturday morning (08/06) Championship headlines.

Cardiff City release 12 players

The Bluebirds have now confirmed their retained list, after manager Erol Bulut signed a new contract at the club. Senior quartet Romaine Sawyers, Sheyi Ojo, Rohan Luthra and Oliver Denham will all be leaving the Welsh outfit at the end of their contracts this summer. Under-21 players Xavier Benjamin, James Crole, Ryan Kavanagh, Kyle Kenniford, Caleb Hughes, Finlay Johnson, Jai Semenyo and Chanka Zimba are also departing.

Luton Town rival Millwall for defender

Tottenham Hotspur have released Japhet Tanganga and Luton Town are now said to be in the race for his signature. Millwall signed the centre-back on loan in January and want to bring him back next season, according to reports. But, an agreement is said to remain elusive, while the relegated Hatters - as well as Serie A clubs - are in the frame. Sky Sports suggest that Tanganga ‘wants to take his time to consider his options’.

Watford bring in Real Madrid coach

Alberto Garrido has made the move to Vicarage Road, to become Watford’s new first team coach. The 48-year-old has left Real Madrid to join Tom Cleverley’s backroom staff, made up of assistant head coach Damon Lathrope and first team development coach Armand Kavaja. On the appointment, Cleverley said: “We are trying to rebuild a winning culture around the club again and he comes from the most successful culture in world football. Alberto brings a wealth of coaching experience. He has a real knowledge of how to develop top young players."

Leeds United retained list published

In total, 11 players are moving on from Elland Road. One of those is Luke Ayling, who has signed for Middlesbrough and another is Stuart Dallas - with injury forcing the Northern Ireland international into retirement. Ian Poveda, who spent last season at Sheffield Wednesday and is wanted back, will also move on.

Youngsters Charlie Allen, Dani van den Heuvel, Lewis Bate, Keenan Carole, Cuba Diboe, Scott Godden, Morten Spencer and Harvey Sutcliffe leaving too. A one year extension has been triggered by Sam Byram, while new contracts have been offered to Harry Christy, Cody Drameh, Joseph Snowdon and Luca Thomas. Leeds also say they are in talks with Liam Cooper and Jamie Shackleton over new deals.

