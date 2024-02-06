Preston North End had a far from memorable January transfer window with no new arrivals.

Ryan Lowe's side did not bring in any new faces but several players did commit their future to the club. Dai Cornell penned new terms and so did former Sheffield United man Ben Whiteman, whilst the Alan Browne saga continues to rumble on in the background. Calvin Ramsay was returned to Liverpool and subsequently loaned back out to Bolton Wanderers whilst a replacement wasn't sourced.

A criticism of PNE in recent years is how their players contracts have been allowed to run down rather than being sold for a profit. Supporters don't want to see any of their best players leave but if they are to depart the club then they'd at least like them to be sold for a decent fee so that can be reinvested back in to the squad.

Browne is out of contract in the summer and there was interest reported from Serie A outfit Salernitana at the end of the window. North End held firm and rebuffed any approach but they must now persuade their club captain to sign new terms at Deepdale with a contract offer remaining on the table from earlier in the campaign.