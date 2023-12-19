Preston North End suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat to Burnley in the Central League Cup. Noah Mawene, who has three senior appearances captained the side.

Burnley claimed the spoils in the Lancashire Derby as a young Preston North End side lost 4-0 in their final Central League Cup fixture before Christmas.

Lewis Richardson and Han-Noah Massengo’s second-half penalty added to Josh Seary own goal and Kian Le Fondre’s efforts which came in the first 20 minutes of the encounter.

Ryan Lowe last week suggested that Emil Riis would ‘probably’ play some minutes against the Clarets, however he did not feature in the squad. It remains to be seen whether the Dane will make his long awaited return in Friday night's clash with Swansea City. His next opportunity for minutes with the reserves won't be until January 16.

Burnley meanwhile featured Manuel Benson, who has six Premier League outings this season and was a key member of their Championship title-winning team. French midfielder Han-Noah Massengo who has Champions League experience with Monaco, and joined from Bristol City in the summer also played, and played a key role in the victory.

It was the worst possible start for North End who fell behind early on. North End reported that Josh Seary had scored an own goal, whilst Burnley said that reported £3.4m signing Manuel Benson’s corner was turned home by Jez Davies.

North End tried to issue a quick response with Noah Mawene forcing a save out of Charlie Casper whilst Max Wilson also went close with a header. Mikey O’Neill then linked up well with Seary before driving a low effort past the post.

Burnley doubled their advantage in the 20th minute when Kian Le Fondre scored. He would be forced of with an injury just before half-time and Benji Wets replaced him.

Early into the second-half, Theo Carroll replaced Izac Khan for PNE. Burnley continued their search for a third goal, and Massengo went near with a low shot that went just wide of Pradic's goal.

Massengo was presented with the opportunity from 12-yards when Burnley got awarded a penalty when Blake was adjudged to have fouled Oli Pimlott. The 22-year-old stepped up, and duly obliged to create further distance in the Lancashire Derby.

The result was put beyond any reasonable doubt when Richardson notched up Burnley’s fourth three minutes from time.

The defeat compounds them to their third straight defeat in the competition, having lost 2-1 to Wrexham in the middle of October, before a crushing 7-1 defeat to Blackburn Rovers towards the end of November.

Preston North End XI: Pradic, Blake, Pasiek, Horan, Wilkinson, McGhee, Seary, Mawene (C), Wilson, O’Neil, Khan (Carroll, 52).

Substitutes: Davis, Critchley, Tarry, Goldsmith and Carroll.

Burnley XI: Charlie Casper, Alex Healy-Byrne, Bradley Grant, Logan Pye, Dan Sassi, Marley Leuluai (Luca Jackson, 63), Jez Davies, Han-Noah Massengo, Lewis Richardson, Manuel Benson (Trialist, 63), and Kian Le Fondre (Wetshi, 44).

Substitutes: Moss, Pimlott, Trialist, Wets, Jackson.