Daniel Gore is a reported target for Preston North End. The 19-year-old is currently at Manchester United. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

It's less than two weeks until the January transfer window opens, and a new name has come up on Preston North End's radar. The Lilywhites have reportedly registered their interest in signing Manchester United youngster Dan Gore.

The Manchester Evening News report that North End have 'expressed interest' in signing Gore when the January transfer window opens next month. Gore has been part of nine match day squads this season, and made his debut in the Carabao Cup for the Red Devils in what is his only senior appearance for the club. United are expected to allow some of their players out on loan and Gore could be one of them after the reported interest from Lancashire.

Gore is predominantly a centre-midfielder, and was on the bench for United's games against Liverpool and Bayern Munich last week. He captained United's academy in the UEFA Youth League this season, and also made his England under-20's debut. To date, he has made 68 appearances for United's under-18's, under-19', under-21's and senior side with five goals and eight assists.

He was previously on the books of PNE's Lancashire rivals Burnley, before joining United's academy in 2018. He was part of the United side that lifted the FA Youth Cup back in 2022 and was the reserve team Player of the Year in the 2022/23 campaign.

Reports linking Gore with a move to Deepdale comes after Ryan Lowe made an admission on the club's stance for the month ahead. He admitted he did not envisage a flurry of transfer business in January, and that several players could depart for valuable first-team experience.

"We've got a couple of options and ideas, but it all depends doesn't it?" said Lowe. "As I say, we've got 26 players and potentially 27/28 when everyone is available. So, I am not sitting here saying we need this or that. If something comes up that tickles our fancy and we think can help us, then fine. But, as you've seen, I think we've got two players for each position.

