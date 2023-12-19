Liam Millar

Preston North End loanee Liam Millar knows he and his team mates cannot let the Watford drubbing impact their performance this Friday night.

The Lilywhites were pumped 1-5 by Valerien Ismael's side last weekend, having led the Hornets in the first half before conceding just before the break. Watford then fired in four goals during a dreadful second half at Deepdale - which was half empty come full time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Millar and co went into the game with confidence boosted, having deservedly beaten Huddersfield Town in the week after taking a point at Norwich City. The Canadian was left scratching his head come full time last Saturday, but believes Preston must lift the mood in camp quickly ahead of a long trip down to Swansea City.

"We lost three games on the bounce, so we just needed that result against Norwich and then we played so well against Huddersfield," he said. "Even in the first 40 minutes of the (Watford) game you really feel it's getting back to where it should be - and then yeah, that second half happens. It really shouldn't happen like that - us being so good in the first half and so bad in the second.

"We obviously have to look at that and try to improve. Like I say, I am trying to be as positive as I can, you know? When I was playing for Basel, we had very similar situations where we were probably playing quite decent then wouldn't in the second half. In Basel, you are expected to win every game but sometimes you lose quite a bit.