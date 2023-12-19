Liam Millar outlines how Preston North End recover from 'super low' as Swansea City await
The ex-Liverpool forward is on loan from FC Basel for the season at Deepdale
Preston North End loanee Liam Millar knows he and his team mates cannot let the Watford drubbing impact their performance this Friday night.
The Lilywhites were pumped 1-5 by Valerien Ismael's side last weekend, having led the Hornets in the first half before conceding just before the break. Watford then fired in four goals during a dreadful second half at Deepdale - which was half empty come full time.
Millar and co went into the game with confidence boosted, having deservedly beaten Huddersfield Town in the week after taking a point at Norwich City. The Canadian was left scratching his head come full time last Saturday, but believes Preston must lift the mood in camp quickly ahead of a long trip down to Swansea City.
"We lost three games on the bounce, so we just needed that result against Norwich and then we played so well against Huddersfield," he said. "Even in the first 40 minutes of the (Watford) game you really feel it's getting back to where it should be - and then yeah, that second half happens. It really shouldn't happen like that - us being so good in the first half and so bad in the second.
"We obviously have to look at that and try to improve. Like I say, I am trying to be as positive as I can, you know? When I was playing for Basel, we had very similar situations where we were probably playing quite decent then wouldn't in the second half. In Basel, you are expected to win every game but sometimes you lose quite a bit.
"So yeah, I have experienced similar situations before and the best thing to do is try and take the positives from each game. And to try not get too upset or too down about it, because it's how the league is sometimes - so up and down. We went from a high in Huddersfield and a high in the first half, to a super low. We have just got to try and not let it affect us in the next game."