Michael Appleton's predicted Blackpool line-up for Preston North End derby - photo gallery

Michael Appleton has limited options if he wants to freshen up his Blackpool side for tomorrow’s derby against Preston North End.

By Matt Scrafton
43 minutes ago
Updated 21st Oct 2022, 1:36pm

The Seasiders continue to be depleted by injuries and suspension, with Jordan Thorniley and Gary Madine the latest doubts.

But Appleton does have Marvin Ekpiteta and Dom Thompson back from suspension, while James Husband, Rhys Williams and Liam Bridcutt could all feature.

But how will the Seasiders line up? We take our best guess here...

1. GK - Chris Maxwell

Despite the calls for Dan Grimshaw to return, I expect Maxi to keep the number one jersey. It will be an emotional game for him so he needs to ensure he keeps his head.

Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

2. RB - Callum Connolly

Connolly will be required to fill in at right-back once again, with Jordan Gabriel not expected back until the New Year.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

3. CB - Marvin Ekpiteta

The skipper should come straight back into the side after serving his one-game ban. Big boost to have him back, especially for such a significant game.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

4. CB - Jordan Thorniley

Fingers crossed he passes his fitness test and is fit enough to start, because he's an important player for Pool. Otherwise Rhys Williams or James Husband could deputise.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

