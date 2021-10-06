Bamber Bridge seal deal for former Fleetwood Town and Salford City defender Nathan Pond.

The 36-year-old became available at the end of last month after being released form his contract with AFC Telford United of the National League North.

Pond, who hails from Preston, is a legend of the Cod Army after spending 15 years at Highbury.

He joined in 2003 and helped the club rise from the North West Counties League to promotion to the Football League in 2012.

Nathan Pond

A former team-mate of Brig boss Jamie Milligan at Fleetwood, Pond went on to feature in nearly 500 games for the club.

He went on to help the club rise to League One in 2014, playing in the 1-0 play-off final victory over Burton Albion at Wembley.

After figuring prominently for the club in the third tier of the English game for four seasons, Pond was allowed to leave for Salford City in 2018.

In 2020, he joined AFC Fylde before later moving to Telford this summer.

He joins a Brig team who are in a rich vein of form.

They defeated full-time outfit South Shields 3-0 at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium on Tuesday night to move to fourth in the NPL Premier Division.