Bamber Bridge 0 Mossley 4: Heavy home FA Cup defeat

Bamber Bridge exited this season’s FA Cup with a 4-0 defeat against Mossley in Saturday’s first qualifying round tie.
By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 16:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Sep 2023, 16:59 BST

The visitors ensured their progress into the next round with a pair of goals in each half.

They opened the scoring in the eighth minute when skipper Andrew Keogh found the net with an overhead kick.

Brig replied with Zak Kempster-Down shooting wide before Mossley keeper Chris Thompson made a fine save to thwart Harry Benns.

Bamber Bridge were beaten by Mossley in the FA Cup Photo: Ruth HornbyBamber Bridge were beaten by Mossley in the FA Cup Photo: Ruth Hornby
Mossley then doubled their lead on 21 minutes when Eden Bailey ran at the Brig defence.

They were unable to deal with his cross, the ball reaching Jack Banister who fired into the roof of the net.

Brig were again frustrated by Thompson, who saved from Harry Scarborough just after the half-hour, moments before the offside flag denied Keogh another goal.

Trailing 2-0 at half-time, Brig’s task became harder early in the second period as their visitors went three up.

Keogh flicked the ball on and Bailey outmuscled a defender before rounding the keeper to score.

Jordan Butterworth saw an effort put behind for a corner before further salt was rubbed in the Brig wounds just past the hour.

Mossley’s Callum Leigh scored their fourth with a free-kick from distance finding the net via the woodwork.

Jack Grundy also headed over for Mossley, who were again denied by the offside flag as Keaton Mulvey found the net.

Butterworth sent a late header wide for Brig, whose next game is again at home on Saturday when they host Guiseley.