Doddy is real-life miracle man says Brig boss Jamie

Miracle man Adam Dodd has been hailed by his manager Jamie Milligan after a string of superb performances this season.
By Craig Salmon
Published 1st Sep 2023, 09:13 BST- 1 min read

​The left-sided defender only made a return to playing at the start of this year after suffering a frightening cardiac arrest at home last summer.

Only the quick-thinking of Dodd’s girlfriend saved him as she performed CPR, while an ambulance used a defibrillator to get his heart beating once again.

An FC United of Manchester player at the time, Dodd had a Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator fitted which has allowed him to make a playing comeback.

Adam Dodd, left, has been outstanding for Brig this season (photo: Ruth Hornby)Adam Dodd, left, has been outstanding for Brig this season (photo: Ruth Hornby)
Adam Dodd, left, has been outstanding for Brig this season (photo: Ruth Hornby)
He returned to Brig – where he had previously spent four years from 2015 to 2019 – in the summer and has been in outstanding form this season.

The former Blackpool ace has certainly provided leadership qualities after Milligan had to build much-changed squad from last season, largely made up of exciting youngsters.

"Doddy has been absolutely unbelievable considering what he’s been through,” said Milligan. “We have sat down and spoke about what happened – he thinks he should have died.

"It’s unbelievable what his fiancée did for him at the time in resuscitating him and he’s been on a nightmare journey wondering could he get back not just playing, but some form of normal lifestyle.

"But he’s got back playing and he’s absolutely been our best player this season.

"He still runs around with enthusiasm and honestly he’s been a breath of fresh air for us.

"He’s played at left-back, left-sided centre half – fair play to him after what he’s been through.”

