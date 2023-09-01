News you can trust since 1886
​Bamber Bridge are starting to find their feet – and are now targeting FA Cup run

​Jamie Milligan has declared himself happy with his team’s start to the new NPL Premier Division season.
By Craig Salmon
Published 1st Sep 2023, 09:10 BST- 1 min read

The Bamber Bridge boss was forced into making a number of changes to his squad over the summer.

After guiding his team to the play-off final, where they were agonisingly beaten by Warrington Town, Milligan several key players as they were picked off by other clubs .

In the main, Milligan has looked to replace these players with young, up-and-coming talent, although he has managed to bring in experienced older heads such as Adam Dodd, Michael Potts and Matt Challoner.

Jamie Milligan (photo: Ruth Hornby)
Jamie Milligan (photo: Ruth Hornby)
With such a new-look squad, Milligan accepted that they would need time to adjust.

They scored three goals in 15 minutes on bank holiday Monday to brush aside Workington at Irongate and Milligan believes his men are beginning to gel as a team.

"Looking back at all the games we have played, we could have won them all," he said.

“We just haven’t been able to score, but it does take time when you’ve brought together a totally new squad.”

Brig turn their attentions to the FA Cup first round of qualifying this weekend when they host Mossley.

"We have to win as many FA Cup ties as we can,” said Milligan. “I will be picking the strongest team I have available to me.”

Also in the cup, Lancaster City are at home to Witton while Clitheroe host Hyde.

Related topics:Premier Division