Ashton United 0 Chorley 2: Magpies pass another pre-season test

By The Newsroom
Published 4th Aug 2024, 12:20 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2024, 12:21 BST

Goals from Momodou Touray and a trialist gave Chorley a 2-0 win at Ashton United on Saturday.

The Magpies got off to the perfect start as, inside two minutes, Touray controlled the ball with his chest before firing in a volley from 25 yards.

Andy Preece’s side looked to make their early attacking momentum count as Tom Carr came close to doubling the lead, only for Sam Baird to cut out the danger at the last second.

More pressure was put on the Robins’ backline, which eventually told when a trialist’s strike from distance wrongfooted Conor O’Keefe and found the far corner.

Chorley boss Andy Preece (photo: David Airey)Chorley boss Andy Preece (photo: David Airey)
Chorley boss Andy Preece (photo: David Airey)
Chorley continued to push on in search of a third as Touray very nearly grabbed his second, firing just wide on the turn inside the area.

The hosts began to grow into the game following the restart, enjoying good spells of midfield possession, but the Magpies continued to have the better of the chances.

Touray again came close with a shot that was well saved before the trialist almost had a second of the afternoon moments later.

His effort from 20 yards deflected behind off a defender when it looked destined to ripple the back of the net.

At the other end, Matt Urwin was kept relatively quiet for much of the afternoon, though he made a fantastic point-blank save to deny Darius Osei.

It proved another good workout for the Magpies, who will come up against a Manchester City XI in their final pre-season friendly on Tuesday.

News you can trust since 1886
