Preston North End's Manager Ryan Lowe | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

PNE have been linked with the Norwegian

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe is an admirer of Slavia Prague star Conrad Wallem.

The Norwegian has been linked with a move to Deepdale, with Slavia boss Jindřich Trpišovský confirming that the player is keen to secure a move to a club abroad. Reports in Czechia have stated PNE as the club pushing to sign the 24-year-old. Lowe was asked about those links after Saturday’s defeat to Everton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What I can say is that he’s not our player, but what I can tell you is that he’s a good player,” the PNE boss told the Lancashire Post. “But, that is all I can say. I think their manager expressed that there is an English club (interested) or whatever, but I can’t really comment on who or what. But what I will say is that I am aware of him, I know all about him and I know he’s a good player.”

There are now fewer than four weeks left of the summer transfer window, and Lowe certainly hopes to add to his squad before it shuts. Midfield pair Sam Greenwood and Stefan Thordarson remain the two additions made, but North End are looking to sign at least two more players. Lowe caught PNE director Peter Ridsdale’s interview this week and appreciates the work being done to try and bring more players through the door.

“I think Peter (Ridsdale) has already expressed the information,” said Lowe. “We are trying hard. As Peter said, he works constantly - taking calls at three o’clock. That is what he does and he needs to be respected for that, because he’s up every hour God sends to try and get players for me and for this football club - he works ever so hard, with the recruitment team and all of us. We have been let down in one or two areas, which he has expressed in the interview he did with you.

“So, yeah, we are trying and if we can, then it will be a bonus for us as it’ll add to the squad. Whoever we bring in now is not going to be right up to standard with us, whether they have done pre-season or not. We are going to have to implement our style and what we want, because as you’ve seen the lads have been excellent in the style, identity and principles - in and out of possession. So yeah, we will keep trying.”