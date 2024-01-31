Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Preston North End club captain Alan Browne has been linked with a move to Italy - but manager Ryan Lowe has already made his stance known on things.

Browne is subject of interest from Serie A outfit Salernitana according to reports in Italy. Gianluca Di Marzio, a journalist for Sky Italia says that the two clubs are in talks over a proposed move.

The potential loss of PNE's skipper would be a major blow, especially given that there is not much space to manoeuvre. No new signings have been made this month and that isn't expected to change.

As a result, the manager has had to work with what he's got, and just last week he did not envisage losing any of his players. In a press conference just five days ago, Ryan Lowe said: "Nobody will leave this month, because we need all the players we have to collect as many points as we possibly can."

"But, as it goes towards the end of the season... if they stay, great for everyone; if they don't then we have players lined up that can fill the void. You only have to look at players who left last season and the players we brought in.

"There is always someone else, so my stance on it is that I'm quite relaxed as that manager. If they commit, great. If they don't commit, there are always more players out there who'd like to play for Preston North End I'm sure."

That is clear as day as to what Lowe's stance is on things. Browne is out of contract in the summer and has received an offer from the club but contract talks have been at an impasse. He will continue to be chosen for the club, and most recently he celebrated a landmark 400th appearance.

Nevertheless, North End have a contingency plan should Browne depart, either on deadline day or in the summer. Targets have already been drawn up, but given Lowe's desire to keep hold of his players, a move to Italy would seem unlikely at this stage, and so those plans shouldn't be need to be sped up by six months.