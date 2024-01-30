Preston North End winger Liam Millar

As far as opportunities go the summer will provide Preston North End with far more than this winter - one which has been bleak in terms of transfer business.

According to director Peter Ridsdale, the Financial Fair Play picture will improve for Preston once the cycle is refreshed and the 2020/21 campaign drops off. Earlier this month, he said: "We are right up against it this year and with a fair wind, we will be okay and just duck under the rolling, three -year average. As I say, year one will drop off and it will give us some headroom. It is not millions and millions, but it is a few millions - which will give us an opportunity to decide how we invest that, going forward, from next season."

Which, with the January transfer window having barely started never mind ended, raises the question as to where PNE will target in the summer. Having sought permanent additions in last summer's window, the positions to prioritise next look fairly clear. The 'balance' of Preston's squad has been praised in some quarters, but North End lack a natural left wing back when playing that system and a natural right winger when going 4-3-3 or similar. It would, therefore, make sense to try and strengthen in one, or both, of those departments.

Preston tried for Yasser Larouci and Josh Wilson-Esbrand last summer, but were beaten by Sheffield United and Reims respectively. That led them to loaning in Liam Millar - a different mould of wide player - who has been a bright spark and added a direct threat to PNE's team. With no buy option or obligation inserted in the Canadian's deal, signing him permanently this summer will be a challenge for Preston - who are surely bracing themselves for competition once again. If they managed to strike a deal, the task would then be to find someone of a similar ilk to operate down the opposite side.

You are unlikely to find someone to carry out the role of Brad Potts, better than Brad Potts in the manager's eyes. The number 44 has been one of Ryan Lowe's most trusted players over the last two years - part of the reason PNE did not bother looking for a Calvin Ramsay replacement this month. As seen in previous transfer windows, though, finding 'wing backs' is not easy - proven by the fact Potts remains the only out-and-out one at the club.

But it is unfair to expect him to perform like Millar - someone who boasts completely different traits. So, whether it's a left winger and right winger, one left wing-back or somewhere in between, the wide areas will need addressing. It would be ignorant to not mention prospects Josh Seary and Kian Best, who could be long term answers if the right progress is made.

The other department that will surely require a bit of work is the heart of defence. Greg Cunningham and Patrick Bauer are both out of contract in the summer, having made eight appearances combined this season. New deals for either player, based on the way the campaign is going would come as a surprise. Andrew Hughes has encountered injury issues over the last couple of years and Jack Whatmough hasn't had a smooth first year at the club.