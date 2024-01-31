Preston North End complete January with one win from five matches.

The first month of 2024 has seen an FA Cup exit to Chelsea, as well as defeats to Sunderland and Leeds United, as well as a win against Bristol City. A 1-1 draw at Millwall last Saturday is how PNE finish the month and they have taken four points from the 12 that were on offer.

January is a difficult month to navigate as the transfer window opens and you have to juggle managing games as well as considering transfers. In Ryan Lowe's case he's not really had to do that with no arrivals at Deepdale this month. Calvin Ramsay's loan was terminated and now he's playing in League One with Bolton Wanderers.

Any manager would like to do business this month but it's just not been possible for North End, and now Lowe will have to work with what he's got. Luckily the injury list isn't too long. It has been a month in which several players have committed their long-term futures to the club and that's a good thing, because there will be no uncertainty hanging over them, and it makes them more valuable should any teams consider a move now or in the summer.

How has the rest of the Championship fared? It's been a bit of a disjointed month as mentioned with some teams playing plenty of games and others having a free weekend. Form is hard to come by in English football's second tier because of how unpredictable it can be, but this season the top four have absolutely run away with it.