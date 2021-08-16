Vernons Carus Moore and Smalley Palace Shield title bid hit by loss to close rivals Penrith

Bob Bridges’ men were beaten by Penrith, who are now in pole position to be crowned champions with four games left to play.

The two clubs went into the top-of-the-table showdown at Tynefield Park locked together on the same number of points.

However, it was the hosts who moved 10 points clear thanks to a comprehensive 66-run victory.

Matthew Timms took four wickets for Vernon Carus but it proved to be in vain

To make matters worse for Vernons, they slipped to third in the table after Kirkham and Wesham defeated Thornton Cleveleys.

For a long time Vernons held the upper hand against their rivals as Matthew Timms (4-69) helped reduce the hosts to 108-7.

However, an excellent partnership of 87 between Alister Craig (43) and Jake Marshall (50) took the game away from the visitors.

In reply, Vernons were all out for 144. Matthew Stevenson hit 39 while Greg Cameron took 5-52.

Kirkham’s match was rain affected . Jack Mansfield hit 51 and Jamie Hogarth 46 as they hit 204- 7 off 39 overs.

Chasing a revised target of 198 from 36 overs, Cleveleys were 166-9. Andrew Hogarth took 4-68 but Daniel Howard (53) and Rick Blampied (47) held firm.

Barrow are still in the title mix and they have the advantage of having a game in hand. They were five-wicket winners over Great Eccleston at Hall Lane.

The hosts posted 183 all out with Mustaq Mohammed hitting 38. Gary Collins took 5-43.

In reply, Jack Singleton (64 not out) guided the visitors’ home. Penwortham’s hopes of promotion were dealt a blow when their game at home to Fylde was cancelled because of the weather.

The hosts had bowled the visitors out for 146 with Ashley Billington and Ryan Roberts each taking three wickets.

In reply, Pen had motored to 53 without loss off 13 overs when the game was brought to a premature end.

It was a similar story at West Cliff as Preston’s match against South Shore was cancelled because of the weather.

The hosts had struck 226-7 with Imran Mehmood hitting a superlative century. He was given some fine support from Imran Jethva (39). Tyne Davis took 3-41.

In reply, the visitors had 35-2 when rain forced the players off for the final time.

Eccleston’s game at home to Croston was cancelled just six overs into the home side’s reply.

The visitors had posted 161-6 with Max Harper and Joseph Barker hitting half-centuries while Andrew Hewitt and Stewart White each took two wickets.