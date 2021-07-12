Tight at the top in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division title race
Just eight points separate first and fourth in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division, with a thrilling title race in prospect.
Penrith are the new leaders, leapfrogging Vernon Carus who were beaten by Fylde in a rain-hit game.
In third are Barrow, with Kirkham and Wesham tucked behind in fourth and on a run of four wins in their last five outings.
K&W were three-wicket winners over Great Eccleston at Hall Lane.
Hosts Great Ecc chose to bat first after winning the toss and were 155 all out. They were 32-6 before the runs started to come.
Alexander Rhodes, batting at seven, scored 63 off 34 balls, while Jon Jefferies – who came in at nine – struck 55.
There were four wickets apiece for Antony Wilson and Jamie Hogarth.
In reply, K&W chased down their target in 33.4 overs, posting 156-7. Sean Bovington top-scored with 33.
Fylde’s seven-wicket win over Vernon Carus was the section’s surprise result.
Vernons were asked to bat first and posted 105-5 in 30 overs. Jamie Rigby scored 30 and skipper Bob Bridges an unbeaten 28.
Set a revised target of 120, Fylde knocked off the runs inside 27 overs, Craig Allison scoring an unbeaten 50 and Ben Anderson 29.
Penrith went top with a 10-wicket win over Eccleston at Doctors Lane.
Eccleston chose first use of their home track after winning the toss.
In 23.3 overs, they posted 58-5, David Hewson hitting three fours in a knock of 22.
On a wet afternoon, the visitors were set a revised target of 66 from 19 overs. That was one they reached in the eighth over, openers Greg Cameron and Asher Hart hitting 41 and 24 respectively.
Barrow beat South Shore by nine wickets, bowling out their visitors for 63 and then chasing down their target in the 13th over.
Penwortham’s clash with Preston at Middleforth Green came to a soggy halt before tea.
Put in to bat, Penwortham were 175/6 in 33 overs.
Opener Ian Walmsley hit 56, seven fours and a six coming off his bat.
Sam Ryding, batting at four, hit an unbeaten 66 off 70 deliveries, hitting four sixes and two fours.
The rain meant Preston didn’t get the chance to bat, with the game abandoned.
Croston’s match against Thornton Cleveleys was halted after Thornton scored 120-2 in 26 overs.
