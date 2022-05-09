srfregretgtg

Mohamed Nadeem was in fine form for Great Eccleston (photo:Tony North)

Euxton put up a good fight against Barrow, but were ultimately beaten by the Cumbrians at home.

Mark Winrow top scored with 41, while Ben Houghton and Jack Shovelton hit 32 and 30 respectively as the hosts posted 187 all out.

In reply, the visitors reached their victory target for the loss of six wickets and nine balls to spare. Greg Reynolds hits a superb unbeaten century. Houghton took 4-34.

Eccleston are still looking for their first win of the season as they lost at home to leaders Morecambe.

Matthew Ashcroft (52) and Jordan Bentham (35) were in good form with the bat but Stefan Dixon (5-41) put the brakes on the hosts innings as they were all out for 147.

Eccleston fought hard with the ball with Reece Thomas taking 4-51, but Morecambe got over the line with three wickets in hand.

Croston were well beaten at Great Eccleston by 173 runs. The hosts racked-up 262-9 although Jake Parsons took 5-45. Mohamed Nadeem was in great form for the hosts, hitting 75 with the bat and then taking 5-12.

Adlington were well beaten by United Stars in the Greater Manchester League

United Stars batted and scored 253, James Pettitt took 4-65 and Simon Trim 3-37.