Leyland bring in sub pro for Northern Premier Cricket League clash with Netherfield

The eight-wicket victory was their first in the league this season, Makinson’s men bowling out F&B for 107 and chasing down their target inside 23 overs.

It is unusual to see Leyland in the lower reaches of the table after winning the title four times since 2011.

Skipper Makinson feels there are mitigating factors and will not be worrying about league positions for a few weeks yet.

Lukman Vahaluwala (centre) will be Leyland's sub pro against Netherfield on Saturday

Makinson told the Lancashire Post: “We haven’t played badly apart from one game against Kendal.

“Last week we did very well at Fulwood and Broughton, we bowled well and knocked off the runs quite quickly.

“We’ve lost three of our top all-rounders since last season and in the games at the start of the season we didn’t have a professional playing, There were a couple of games when the opposition pro hit big scores to make the difference.”

Luis Reece is now Leyland’s pro but his Derbyshire commitments have left him largely unavailable for duty at Fox Lane.

Saliya Saman has come in as sub-pro for the last couple of games and done well, but he is unavailable for tomorrow’s home games against Netherfield.

So a familiar face on the local cricket circuit has stepped-in to sub pro.

Makinson said: “We’ve got Lukman Vahaluwala playing for us on Saturday.

“He’s an experienced Northern League player who we know well.

“Lukman is pro at Lostock in the Bolton League but they have an uneven number of teams and it is their turn not to play this weekend.

“We’ve had Saliya Saman as sub pro recently, he hit a century a couple of weeks ago and then did well in the win at Fulwood and Broughton.

“I’m confident results will keep improving, the league is tight at the moment in terms of points.”