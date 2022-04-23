Fighting on home soil for the first time in nearly four years in front of a record 94,000-strong crowd at national stadium, ‘The Gypsy King’ emphatically defended his WBC World heavyweight title with a stunning sixth round knockout of Dillian Whyte.

The much-hyped, all-British affair was hugely one-sided with Fury dominating from the off before landing a perfect uppercut to end the contest.

Post-fight he doubled down on pre-fight comments he could now retire in Morecambe with his family, something the mother of his six children would welcome.

Tyson Fury with his wife Paris following victory over Dillian Whyte at Wembley

Paris told talkSPORT: “The world has seen him reach the pinnacle. He’s just proved it again, the top quality that he is.

“I don’t enjoy this one bit. This is great, the celebratory bit. But all the lead-up and actual fight is a horrible situation to be in.

“He’s got nothing else to prove in the whole world.”

Fury referenced a vow made to his wife when asked about his in-ring future, boxing fans hoping he hangs around to face the winner of Anthony Joshua’s rematch with Oleksandr Usyk in a fight that would once and for all determine the undisputed champion at heavyweight.

On his future, the 33-year-old said: “I promised my lovely wife Paris that after the Wilder Three fight that would be it. I meant it.

“But I got offered a fight at Wembley and I thought I owed it to the fans, to every person in the United Kingdom, to come here and fight.

“Now it’s all done I have to be a man of my word and I think this is it.”

Rather than focusing on potential future super fights, talk in Fury’s post-fight press conference turned to following Floyd Mayweather’s lead and fighting in exhibitions, UFC heavyweight Francis Ngannou one possibility, and even a return to WWE wrestling, with the sports entertainment giants staging a stadium show in Cardiff in September.

Ngannou was in attendance at Wembley and shared a moment in the ring with Fury for American broadcasters.