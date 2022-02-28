The hotly-disputed verdict saw the Scottish star retain his undisputed super-welterweight crown via split decision, despite Chorley’s Catterall seemingly having the better of the 12 rounds.

The huge pre-fight underdog controlled the first half of the fight and knocked down the WBC, IBF, WBO and WBA champion in the eighth round.

However only Howard Foster gave Catterall the decision by a point, 113-112, while both Ian John-Lewis, 114-11, and Victor Loughlin, 113-112, gave the nod to the home favourite.

The face of a beaten man? Josh Taylor says no

The British Boxing Board of Control confirmed on Monday they would be investigating the scoring. Taylor, whose absence from social media in the days after the fight has been noted by some as out of the ordinary, insists however the right man had his hand raised as he now prepares to step up a division to welterweight and vacate his titles.

“I have taken a few days for some well-earnt time with my family after not seeing them for a few months,” he said.

“I’ve had a chance to watch the fight back. First and foremost, I want to congratulate Jack Catterall on a great fight. He rose to the occasion and fought a valiant fight. However, I believe I won a very close fight.

“Many fans believe Jack deserved the decision, and that’s fine. We both went in there and fought our guts out for 12 rounds… but the personal attacks on myself and especially my family are disgusting and uncalled for.

“My days at 140 are numbered. My future is at welterweight. Jack Catterall deserves another title shot, and as soon as possible. I’ve never ducked a challenge in my career, and I’d be happy to fight Jack again, but it would have to be at welterweight. Jack is a great sportsman, a helluva fighter, and deserves every bit of the admiration he’s been receiving.”

In a fresh social media post of his own on Monday, Catterall said: “Nothing will ever change how I feel about Saturday. I won that fight. I came to the champion’s country and gave him a lesson.

“The decision doesn’t sit well with me and I don’t think it ever will. They stole a moment in my life I’ll never get back. I stand with everyone and agree big changes need to be made.

“The support I’ve received since has been overwhelming and for that I thank you all. Uncrowned king.”