British boxing legends Chris Eubank, 56, and Nigel Benn, 58, will return to the stage in October for ‘The Trilogy Tour’, where they are set to talk about their explosive boxing matches and careers.

Why are the boxing legends launching this tour?

The pair of iconic British middleweight fighters have announced a second nationwide tour to tell their amazing stories live on stage, after last year’s saw a string of sell out shows.

Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn are announce a nationwide speaking tour as their sons Chris Jnr and Conor Benn fight in less than a month.

The 15 date UK tour, by Gold Star Promotions, will take place as their sons Chris Jnr and Conor Benn follow in their fathers footsteps in the ring.

The young British boxing protégés will face each other in a catch weight title at the 02 Arena, London on October 8.

Meanwhile, their father’s tour, will reveal more than 30 years of bitterness and acrimony between two of the world’s biggest boxing rivalries.

On stage they will talk about the truth behind the rivalry, the real ferocity of the two boxing matches, their subsequent lives and successful careers, as well as their son’s match.

When and where can Prestonians see the legends?

Benn vs Eubank - The Trilogy Tour New Dates 2022

October 1 - Southend

October 8 - 02 Indigo Pre-Fight event

October 14 - Coventry Building Society Arena

October 15 - Doncaster Hilton Garden Inn

October 20 - Llandudno

October 22 - Wolverhampton

October 27 - Maidstone Mercure

October 28 - Southampton Leonardo Royal Grand Harbour Hotel

October 29 - Plymouth Crowne Plaza

October 30 - Poole

November 3 - Isle of Man

November 4 - Stoke Kings Hall

November 11 - Sunderland Rainton Arena

November 12 - Warrington

November 13 - Hartlepool

What is the history between Eubank and Benn?

Eubank, who was undefeated at the time, beat Benn in 1990 to win the WBO middleweight title thanks to a round nine technical knockout.

The fight is considered one of the best bouts in boxing history, and was named by Boxing News as the greatest ever fight to take place on British soil.

A rematch followed in 1993 which saw a draw between the two fighters, with Eubank retaining his WBO super-middleweight title that he won against Michael Watson.

Both fighters made headline news in and out of the ring for the open rivalry and ferocity, both swearing they would knock the other man out.

The hostility and competitiveness between the pair has reportedly never really gone away and to see the pair re-united on stage after three decades will make boxing history.

What do the boxing legends say?

Chris Eubank said: “As we prepare for the greatest legacy fight ever, I am especially excited about this tour. Let the battles begin...”