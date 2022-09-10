Lasting from just one day to three weeks, the projects include lane closures and temporary traffic lights to allow work to be completed.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas in Preston if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below is a full list of the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks taking place this week.

1. Aldfield Avenue, Preston What: Some carriageway incursion Why: Utility repair and maintenance works; INSTALL NEW TEE IN THE FOOTWAY FOR A NEW CUSTOMER CONNECTION When: Sept 14-16 Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. Back of Robinson Street, Preston What: Some carriageway incursion Why: Permanent reinstatement; Interim to permanent reinstatement at depth of under 1.5 meters with minimum dig. When: Sept 12-14 Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Back of Wolseley Road, Preston What: Some carriageway incursion Why: Permanent reinstatement; Interim to permanent reinstatement at depth of under 1.5 meters with minimum dig. When: Sept 12-14 Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. Blackpool Road, Preston What: Some carriageway incursion Why: Utility repair and maintenance works; DEMOLISH EXISTING FOOTWAY CHAUNBER AND SLEW APPROX 80M OF EXISTING DUCT IN THE FOOTWAY/CARRIAGWAY When: Sept 13-15 Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales