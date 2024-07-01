It's coming home! 145 incredible pics of the Preston Euro 2024 fanzone during England v Slovakia

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 1st Jul 2024, 10:14 BST

Sure, the game wasn’t quite as enthralling as we’d hoped it would be... until the final few minutes of regular time, that is.

With a breathtaking overhead kick from Jude Bellingham and an extra-time headed winner from skipper Harry Kane having sealed a profoundly unconvincing win for England against Slovakia in the Round of 16 at Euro 2024, Gareth Southgate’s team are through to the quarter finals.

There the team will face an impressive Swiss side, who have caught the eye with their organisation, defensive nous, and pace on the counter - all issues which England will have to combat come their next match on Saturday.

With the fixture to be Southgate’s 100th in charge of the national side, the 53-year-old will be under extreme pressure to change his tactical approach to the game, with the star-studded line-up having delivered a profoundly underwhelming and lacklustre performance against Slovakia this Sunday just gone.

The fans, however, got the result they wanted in the end, so here are some of our best pics from the Preston fanzone...

England v Slovakia, Euro 2024 Preston Fanzone (Credit: Michael Porter)

England v Slovakia, Euro 2024 Preston Fanzone (Credit: Michael Porter)

England v Slovakia, Euro 2024 Preston Fanzone (Credit: Michael Porter)

England v Slovakia, Euro 2024 Preston Fanzone (Credit: Michael Porter)

England v Slovakia, Euro 2024 Preston Fanzone (Credit: Michael Porter)

England v Slovakia, Euro 2024 Preston Fanzone (Credit: Michael Porter)

England v Slovakia, Euro 2024 Preston Fanzone (Credit: Michael Porter)

England v Slovakia, Euro 2024 Preston Fanzone (Credit: Michael Porter)

