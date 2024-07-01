With a breathtaking overhead kick from Jude Bellingham and an extra-time headed winner from skipper Harry Kane having sealed a profoundly unconvincing win for England against Slovakia in the Round of 16 at Euro 2024, Gareth Southgate’s team are through to the quarter finals.

There the team will face an impressive Swiss side, who have caught the eye with their organisation, defensive nous, and pace on the counter - all issues which England will have to combat come their next match on Saturday.

With the fixture to be Southgate’s 100th in charge of the national side, the 53-year-old will be under extreme pressure to change his tactical approach to the game, with the star-studded line-up having delivered a profoundly underwhelming and lacklustre performance against Slovakia this Sunday just gone.

The fans, however, got the result they wanted in the end, so here are some of our best pics from the Preston fanzone...

