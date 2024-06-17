With other big hitters such as Germany, Spain, and Italy having begun their own campaigns with wins - and stylish victories at that in Germany and Spain’s cases - there was much anticipation that England would do the same.

Faced with a workmanlike Serbia side ranked 33rd in the world by the FIFA rankings, England took an early lead through 20-year-old superstar Jude Bellingham, and impressed ni the opening 30 minutes. A more dour second half followed, with England captain Harry Kane going closest when his header was tipped onto the bar by the opposition keeper, but Gareth Southgate’s side managed to hold out to secure an opening round win.