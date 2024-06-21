Unfortunately for the hundreds gathered at Preston’s city centre Euro 2024 Fanzone, what followed was a pretty drab affair, with England once again failing to live up to expectations.
During a tepid 1-1 draw against the Danes, fans were treated to a cacophony of misplaced passes, overly-defensive tactics, and yet more disappointing performances from stars such as Harry Kane, Phil Foden, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jude Bellingham, and Declan Rice.
Still, at least the bad weather from recent weeks had abated and there was plenty of beer on hand. Here are a few of our best pics of the action at Preston’s Euro 2024 Fanzone...
