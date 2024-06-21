99 pictures of fans at Preston's Fanzone for England's 1-1 Euro 2024 draw with Denmark

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 21st Jun 2024, 10:16 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2024, 10:18 BST

With some nice weather about and with England having got off to a winning (if not a barn-burning) start to Euro 2024, expectations for the team’s second match against Denmark were high...

Unfortunately for the hundreds gathered at Preston’s city centre Euro 2024 Fanzone, what followed was a pretty drab affair, with England once again failing to live up to expectations.

Get the latest Lancashire headlines dropped into your inbox, with The LEP’s free newsletter.

During a tepid 1-1 draw against the Danes, fans were treated to a cacophony of misplaced passes, overly-defensive tactics, and yet more disappointing performances from stars such as Harry Kane, Phil Foden, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jude Bellingham, and Declan Rice.

Still, at least the bad weather from recent weeks had abated and there was plenty of beer on hand. Here are a few of our best pics of the action at Preston’s Euro 2024 Fanzone...

Also, be sure not to miss...

41 amazing retro pictures of Preston in 1996, including David Moyes, North End, the Euros, and schools

30 football fan pictures from Preston's Euro Fanzone during England's Euro 2024 win over Serbia

I've never seen more fabulous country views than those at this majestic Longridge barn conversion for sale

1. England v Denmark at Preston's Euro Fanzone (Credit: Michael Porter Photography/Preston BID)

England v Denmark at Preston's Euro Fanzone (Credit: Michael Porter Photography/Preston BID)

Photo Sales

2. England v Denmark at Preston's Euro Fanzone (Credit: Michael Porter Photography/Preston BID)

England v Denmark at Preston's Euro Fanzone (Credit: Michael Porter Photography/Preston BID)

Photo Sales

3. England v Denmark at Preston's Euro Fanzone (Credit: Michael Porter Photography/Preston BID)

England v Denmark at Preston's Euro Fanzone (Credit: Michael Porter Photography/Preston BID)

Photo Sales

4. England v Denmark at Preston's Euro Fanzone (Credit: Michael Porter Photography/Preston BID)

England v Denmark at Preston's Euro Fanzone (Credit: Michael Porter Photography/Preston BID)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 25
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonEnglandDenmarkBeerLancashireHarry KanePhil FodenTrent Alexander-ArnoldEurosEuro 2024David Moyes

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.