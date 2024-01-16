Lancashire school closures list as heavy snow forces many to shut
Schools across Lancashire have been forced to close today (Tuesday, January 16) after heavy snow fell overnight.
A Met Office yellow weather warning for snow and ice is now in place as the forecaster warns of disruption to travel on roads and rilways today, while an amber cold weather alert has also been issued by the UK Health Security Agency.
Schools across the county have confirmed they will stay closed today, according to Lancashire County Council. Below is the full list:
Chorley
St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Withnell, closed today.
Burnley
Higham St. John's C Of E Primary School, closed today.
Accrington
Accrington Hyndburn Park Primary School, closed today.
Blackburn with Darwen Brunel Nursery School, open at 1pm.
St Matthew's Church of England Primary School, open at 1pm.
Belthorn Academy Primary School, closed today.
Newfield School, closed today.
Shadsworth Junior School, open at 10am.
Nelson
Walverden Primary School, closed today.
Ormskirk
St Bede's Catholic High School, Ormskirk, West Lancashire - closed all day.