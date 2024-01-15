Blue Monday (today - January 15) is reportedly the most depressing day of the year - but in a bid to banish the blues, the RSPCA has revealed some of the most uplifting stories of animal rescue.

For 200 years, the RSPCA has been there for animals in need of a helping hand. Every day the country’s oldest animal welfare charity rescues, rehabilitates and rehomes hundreds of animals with very special backgrounds and stories of triumph over adversity - and in the last ten years, has found new homes for 111 pets every single day.

Dermot Murphy, RSPCA inspectorate commissioner from the animal charity’s frontline rescuers, said: “We know that many believe Blue Monday to be one of the days people find most difficult. But we hope showcase how animal lovers have helped us help so many animals over the last year and beyond will put a smile on people's faces this Blue Monday."

From an Iguana named Einstein getting stuck up a tree to Mowgli the cat falling 30 feet down a mine shaft, take a look at some of the heartwarming tales from 2023 to distract you from the gloom of Blue Monday.

The RSPCA are calling on members of the public to join the winter rescue by donating to help rescue teams reach the thousands of animals who desperately need them.

For more information on this click HERE.

1 . Fox cub with discarded litter around its neck A fox cub had to be rescued by the RSPCA after having discarded litter around its neck for three weeks. The animal charity was contacted by members of the public who reported that the cub had been struggling for three weeks in June. RSPCA animal rescue officer Cara Gibbon said: “It is so sad and heartbreaking to know that this poor fox wouldn’t have been in this situation if someone had disposed of their litter correctly in the first place." Dispose of your rubbish properly! Photo: RSPCA Photo Sales

2 . Mowgli the cat RSPCA animal rescue officer Stephen Findlow attended a large mine shaft in Callington, Cornwall, where it was discovered that a cat called Mowgli had fallen 30 metres to the bottom. Stephen said: “The owner had been missing the cat for four days and was constantly brought to the location by her dog, as it sniffed the cat out! This is when the owner heard the calls from Mowgli and alerted us.” Photo: RSPCA Photo Sales

3 . Sheep rescue An RSPCA rescuer demonstrated some neat carpentry skills as she rescued a sheep stuck in a fence in January. The ewe was trapped by its head in the wooden livestock fence on remote grazing land in County Durham. Had the animal not been spotted by a passing lorry driver it was likely she would have starved to death. Photo: RSPCA Photo Sales

4 . Adder rescued from 8ft drop An adder was safely rescued and released back into the wild by the RSPCA after dropping more than 8ft (2.4m) into a lightwell in Guildford. The snake was discovered by a basement window at a manor house on Cobbett Hill Road in Normandy, Guildford in September. Animal rescue officer Louis Horton: said: “This rescue was quite exciting for me as I've handled loads of exotics over the years, and rescued plenty of our native grass snakes, but never had the fortune to rescue an adder. I've always wanted to see one and he didn't disappoint. Photo: RSPCA Photo Sales