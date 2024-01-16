Lancashire traffic and travel updates as snow falls across Lancashire
Follow our live blog for the latest traffic, travel and weather updates from across the region today (Tuesday, January 16).
Lancashire has become a winter wonderland overnight with snow continuing to fall across the whole county this morning.
A Met Office yellow weather warning for snow and ice is now in place as the forecaster warns of disruption to travel on roads and rilways today, while an amber cold weather alert has also been issued by the UK Health Security Agency.
How cold does it have to be to not work in the UK?
Your legal rights and lowest temperatures explained...
Can you be sued for clearing snow from your path or pavement?
The Government has issued advice to anyone who may be put off picking up a spade and clearing away snow and ice from public paths outside their homes, for fear of legal action if someone were to be injured.
How much snow can we expect in Lancashire?
The Met Office says we can expect around 5-10 cm of snow across parts of Lancashire today.
Check our full weather report for the latest forecast.
Gritting update
Lancashire County Council say their gritters have been out this morning but are warning motorists that surfaces could stil be slippery at times even on treated roads.
They are urging people to "take extra care when driving this morning and leave more time for your journey".
A spokesperson said:
We have forecast of snow and temperatures could drop below zero this morning so our gritters will be out patrolling and monitoring the priority routes and treating them where necessary.
Please take extra care on the roads if you are out driving.
Priority routes only cover a third of the highway network and ice patches can develop on treated surfaces caused by water run-off from fields or other sources. Ice is most likely on untreated surfaces.
Second school closure
Nelson Walverden Primary School has become the second school to close today due to 'adverse weather'.
The closure affects the whole school, with pupils given access to 'online learning'.
Live pics from motorways
This is what the motorways look like this morning.
M6, junction 29, Preston
M6, junction 30, Bamber Bridge
M55 / M6 interchange, junction 32, Preston
M6, junction 28, Leyland
M61, junction 8, Chorley
School closures
Just the one school has closed due to the snow, according to Lancashire County Council.
Hyndburn Park Primary School in Accrington has confirmed a full closure today due to 'adverse weather'.
Road closures
These are the latest road closures around the region this morning.
- Grane Road in both directions closed, slow traffic due to accident from M65 J5 (Guide / Shadsworth, Guide) to B6235 Holcombe Road (Holden Arms, Haslingden).
Queueing traffic on M61 Northbound at J9 M65 J2 (Clayton Brook).
Queueing traffic on A585 Amounderness Way / Mains Lane at A588 Breck Road / B5412 Skippool Road (River Wyre Roundabout). Travel time is ten minutes.
Queueing traffic on A666 Blackburn Road in both directions at Monton Road.
Slow traffic on A6 Preston Lancaster Road in to Galgate. Travel time is ten minutes.
A571 Billinge Road in both directions impassable due to snow from Holmes House Avenue to Enfield Street.
A577 Atherton Road in both directions just passable due to snow from Birkett Bank (Ince In Makerfield) to A58 Market Street (Hindley).
Met Office forecast as yellow weather warning in place
