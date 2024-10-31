13 historical Preston pictures taken at the turn of the 20th Century from 1900-1901

These fascinating pictures show how Preston was shaping up at the start of the 20th Century.

They are a fascinating insight into life in our city - its people, landscapes, churches and shops. They are a snapshot into a world we didn’t know, only one we can see through the history books.

This 'grovery and provisions' shop was 81 Adelphi Street in, Preston

This 'grovery and provisions' shop was 81 Adelphi Street in, Preston

St Leonard's Church, Walton-le-Dale

St Leonard's Church, Walton-le-Dale

Preston cotton mill scene in the 1900's

Preston cotton mill scene in the 1900's

A bird's eye view for one youngster as a troop of soldiers from Fulwood Barracks, dressed in tropical kit in the centre of Fishergate, march in single file to the railway station where they would depart for the South African wars in 1900

A bird's eye view for one youngster as a troop of soldiers from Fulwood Barracks, dressed in tropical kit in the centre of Fishergate, march in single file to the railway station where they would depart for the South African wars in 1900

