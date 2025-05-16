I share with you the five most read Retro stories this week showcasing Preston through the years

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 16th May 2025, 08:42 BST
This week we have delved into our archives to find some real treats for our retro content

We looked at some fascinating vintage scenes which hone in on the 1950s and 1960s as well as a lifetime of memories captured through the decades.

Original archive pictures which roll back the years and a clutch of brilliant pictures across two galleries brought the 90s and 00s into sharp focus.

If there is anything you would like to see on our Retro pages, drop me a line [email protected]

These are the five most read retro stories...

21 stunning vintage photos of Preston streets in the 1950s and 1960s

27 amazing pictures from the heart of Preston in 1999 and 2000

19 incredible pictures of Preston during the 1990s which show how our town looked 35 years ago

21 moments in Preston captured on camera through a lifetime

37 original archive pictures to take you back to Preston decades ago - from streets to faces

