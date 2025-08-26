An immaculate property on Chestnut Drive that features three double bedrooms, each with en-suite and dressing areas to the master and second bedroom.
The high-spec kitchen boasts integrated appliances, flowing into an extended living space with an additional seating area.
Outside, there’s a landscaped rear garden with porcelain paving, plus a double garage and driveway. Modern, spacious, and elegantly finished, this home offers luxury living in a prime location.
It’s on the market for £475,000 with Armitstead Barnett, Covering Lancashire and Cumbria
