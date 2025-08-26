Stunning 3 bed detached house for sale in pretty Lancashire village that's high spec and ultra modern

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 26th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

This is a stunning Kingswood Homes build in the sought-after village of Elswick.

An immaculate property on Chestnut Drive that features three double bedrooms, each with en-suite and dressing areas to the master and second bedroom.

The high-spec kitchen boasts integrated appliances, flowing into an extended living space with an additional seating area.

Outside, there’s a landscaped rear garden with porcelain paving, plus a double garage and driveway. Modern, spacious, and elegantly finished, this home offers luxury living in a prime location.

It’s on the market for £475,000 with Armitstead Barnett, Covering Lancashire and Cumbria

Chestnut Drive, Elswick

Chestnut Drive, Elswick

Chestnut Drive, Elswick

Chestnut Drive, Elswick

Chestnut Drive, Elswick

Chestnut Drive, Elswick

Chestnut Drive, Elswick

Chestnut Drive, Elswick

