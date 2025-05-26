Preston Retro: 19 memorable pictures of Preston through a decade from 1980 to 1989

Great photos always stir the memories and these from the 1980s are bound to do that.

They cover the decade from 1980-1989 and remember news events, beach, people and buildings which shaped Blackpool during that time. Can you remember the 1980s?

Friargate, west side, Preston. May 1988. Image kindly provided by Paul Swarbrick and Gillian Lawson of the Preston Historical Society

Friargate, west side, Preston. May 1988. Image kindly provided by Paul Swarbrick and Gillian Lawson of the Preston Historical Society

The Adelphi Pub in Preston in April, 1984. It comes from the collection of R. Johnston and is kindly provided by Mark Barlow and the Preston Past and Present Facebook Group. Picture courtesy of Preston Digital Archive.

The Adelphi Pub in Preston in April, 1984. It comes from the collection of R. Johnston and is kindly provided by Mark Barlow and the Preston Past and Present Facebook Group. Picture courtesy of Preston Digital Archive.

Lancashire Evening Post reader Mr Dave Ash of Penwortham has sent in this photo showing Preston's old Saul Street Baths (now part of the Crown Courts complex) just prior to demolition in the mid 1980's

Lancashire Evening Post reader Mr Dave Ash of Penwortham has sent in this photo showing Preston's old Saul Street Baths (now part of the Crown Courts complex) just prior to demolition in the mid 1980's

The Co-op on Lancaster Road, 1988

The Co-op on Lancaster Road, 1988

