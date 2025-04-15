Preston 1983: 51 awesome images to take you back 42 years from schools to Fishergate

In 1983, Preston was a bustling town with a rich industrial heritage and a vibrant community spirit.

The early '80s saw the town experiencing both the challenges and opportunities that came with economic shifts. As traditional industries like textiles and engineering faced decline, new sectors began to emerge, gradually transforming the local economy.

Preston's market scene remained a hub of activity, with the iconic covered market attracting shoppers from across the region. High street stores such as Debenhams and Woolworths were busy, while Fishergate was the focal point for retail therapy and social gatherings.

1983 was also a time of change in education, with many local schools adapting to new curriculums and expanding their facilities. The social scene was thriving too, with local pubs, clubs, and events offering entertainment to all ages.

Now, step back in time and enjoy a fascinating collection of retro images capturing life in Preston during 1983.

Pram pushing pub regulars made a four-mile round trip for the Mayor of Blackpool's sea disaster fund. About 20 pairs from the Sumner's Hotel, Fulwood, Preston, formed a colourful procession over the course. On the way round pub collections raised over £300 and the final tally is expected to be more than £600. One pair were so far behind at one point that they hitched a free bus ride to help them along the way!

Pram pushing pub regulars made a four-mile round trip for the Mayor of Blackpool's sea disaster fund. About 20 pairs from the Sumner's Hotel, Fulwood, Preston, formed a colourful procession over the course. On the way round pub collections raised over £300 and the final tally is expected to be more than £600. One pair were so far behind at one point that they hitched a free bus ride to help them along the way!

This group are gathered on Preston's Flag Market - but why? Let us know.

This group are gathered on Preston's Flag Market - but why? Let us know.

Marathon darters have set their sights on a new target... to help a hospital's newborn babies. Pub regulars at the New Fleece Inn, Meadow Street, Preston, are holding a 12-hour dart session. They hope to score one million and one and chalk up more than £700 for Sharoe Green Hospital maternity unit

Marathon darters have set their sights on a new target... to help a hospital's newborn babies. Pub regulars at the New Fleece Inn, Meadow Street, Preston, are holding a 12-hour dart session. They hope to score one million and one and chalk up more than £700 for Sharoe Green Hospital maternity unit

Preston sea cadets are the best... and that is official. Local cadets were voted top of the form when they joined a special training course at the Royal Marine Barracks in Deal, Kent. Three town teams won the prestigious Tipner Cup in a contest to find the top groups on the course. In a separate competition, Preston representatives also proved themselves expert shots

Preston sea cadets are the best... and that is official. Local cadets were voted top of the form when they joined a special training course at the Royal Marine Barracks in Deal, Kent. Three town teams won the prestigious Tipner Cup in a contest to find the top groups on the course. In a separate competition, Preston representatives also proved themselves expert shots

