1 . 1983 Preston

Pram pushing pub regulars made a four-mile round trip for the Mayor of Blackpool's sea disaster fund. About 20 pairs from the Sumner's Hotel, Fulwood, Preston, formed a colourful procession over the course. On the way round pub collections raised over £300 and the final tally is expected to be more than £600. One pair were so far behind at one point that they hitched a free bus ride to help them along the way! Photo: RETRO