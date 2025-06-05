Lancashire Retro: 23 mouth-watering pictures of Preston fish & chip shops on National Fish and Chip Day

We all love fish and chips - who doesn’t?

It’s argueably our national dish and on National Fish and Chip Day we look back at Preston’s chippies in the past - the ones we loved.

Dereck and Irene Billington outside their chip shop in Ripon street, Preston in 1996, before it was taken over by Mark Noblett who is also featured in this gallery

1. 1990s & 2000s Preston chippies

Dereck and Irene Billington outside their chip shop in Ripon street, Preston in 1996, before it was taken over by Mark Noblett who is also featured in this gallery Photo: RETRO

It's the Happy Haddock again on Plungington Road, Preston, this time pictured in 1998 with Jonathan Noblett, manager with, from left, Marylin Peat, Marie Barnes and Ann Collins

2. 1990s & 2000s Preston chippies

It's the Happy Haddock again on Plungington Road, Preston, this time pictured in 1998 with Jonathan Noblett, manager with, from left, Marylin Peat, Marie Barnes and Ann Collins Photo: RETRO

You can't talk about fish and chips in Preston without a nod to frying legend Umberto Frediani of Umbertos. This long established chippy is a firm favourite with Prestonians and has recently changed hands following Umberto's retirement

3. 1990s & 2000s Preston chippies

You can't talk about fish and chips in Preston without a nod to frying legend Umberto Frediani of Umbertos. This long established chippy is a firm favourite with Prestonians and has recently changed hands following Umberto's retirement Photo: RETRO

Fish and chip shop owner Paul Oldroyd, from Penwortham, Preston, who received a bogus letter from a company calling itself The Hotel and Restaurant Academy. Luckily he didn't fall for the scam, instead putting his efforts into providing locals with their favourite grub from his shop Ollie's Chippy

4. 1990s & 2000s Preston chippies

Fish and chip shop owner Paul Oldroyd, from Penwortham, Preston, who received a bogus letter from a company calling itself The Hotel and Restaurant Academy. Luckily he didn't fall for the scam, instead putting his efforts into providing locals with their favourite grub from his shop Ollie's Chippy Photo: RETRO

