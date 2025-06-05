It’s argueably our national dish and on National Fish and Chip Day we look back at Preston’s chippies in the past - the ones we loved.
1. 1990s & 2000s Preston chippies
Dereck and Irene Billington outside their chip shop in Ripon street, Preston in 1996, before it was taken over by Mark Noblett who is also featured in this gallery Photo: RETRO
2. 1990s & 2000s Preston chippies
It's the Happy Haddock again on Plungington Road, Preston, this time pictured in 1998 with Jonathan Noblett, manager with, from left, Marylin Peat, Marie Barnes and Ann Collins Photo: RETRO
3. 1990s & 2000s Preston chippies
You can't talk about fish and chips in Preston without a nod to frying legend Umberto Frediani of Umbertos. This long established chippy is a firm favourite with Prestonians and has recently changed hands following Umberto's retirement Photo: RETRO
4. 1990s & 2000s Preston chippies
Fish and chip shop owner Paul Oldroyd, from Penwortham, Preston, who received a bogus letter from a company calling itself The Hotel and Restaurant Academy. Luckily he didn't fall for the scam, instead putting his efforts into providing locals with their favourite grub from his shop Ollie's Chippy Photo: RETRO
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.