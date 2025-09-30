Lancashire Retro: 19 fascinating photos show a very different Preston, as life was in the 1970s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 30th Sep 2025, 12:00 BST

The 1970s are half a century ago but still a very memorable era.

We take a look back at what life was like in Preston through the decade

It’s like stepping through a time machine into a different era altogether, so take a look at some of our best archive pictures

Orchard Street Scenes, Preston, 1970s. Photographed by Terry Martin. Image courtesy of Nicola Martin of the Preston Past and Present Facebook Group.

1. Preston, 1970s

Orchard Street Scenes, Preston, 1970s. Photographed by Terry Martin. Image courtesy of Nicola Martin of the Preston Past and Present Facebook Group. | National World

Whitsuntide Fair, Preston, 1970s photographed from Cheapside by Terry Martin. Image courtesy of Nicola Martin

2. Preston, 1970s

Whitsuntide Fair, Preston, 1970s photographed from Cheapside by Terry Martin. Image courtesy of Nicola Martin | National World

Preston Bus Station Construction Site 1970s Looking towards Tithebarn Street and the junction with Ormskirk Road. Photographed by Terry Martin. Image courtesy of Nicola Martin of the Preston Past and Present Facebook Group.

3. Preston, 1970s

Preston Bus Station Construction Site 1970s Looking towards Tithebarn Street and the junction with Ormskirk Road. Photographed by Terry Martin. Image courtesy of Nicola Martin of the Preston Past and Present Facebook Group. | National World

These footballers comprised one Willie Cunningham's charity teams which Penwortham reader Fred O'Donoghue reminds us used to raised money for local causes around Preston during the late 1960s and early 1970s. PNE stalwart Willie, sadly no longer with us, is on the estreme right of the front row. Sent in by Fred O'Donoghue of Penwortham, Preston

4. Preston, 1970s

These footballers comprised one Willie Cunningham's charity teams which Penwortham reader Fred O'Donoghue reminds us used to raised money for local causes around Preston during the late 1960s and early 1970s. PNE stalwart Willie, sadly no longer with us, is on the estreme right of the front row. Sent in by Fred O'Donoghue of Penwortham, Preston | National World

