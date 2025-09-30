We take a look back at what life was like in Preston through the decade
1. Preston, 1970s
Orchard Street Scenes, Preston, 1970s. Photographed by Terry Martin.
Image courtesy of Nicola Martin of the Preston Past and Present Facebook Group. | National World
2. Preston, 1970s
Whitsuntide Fair, Preston, 1970s photographed from Cheapside by Terry Martin. Image courtesy of Nicola Martin | National World
3. Preston, 1970s
Preston Bus Station Construction Site 1970s
Looking towards Tithebarn Street and the junction with Ormskirk Road.
Photographed by Terry Martin.
Image courtesy of Nicola Martin of the Preston Past and Present Facebook Group. | National World
4. Preston, 1970s
These footballers comprised one Willie Cunningham's charity teams which Penwortham reader Fred O'Donoghue reminds us used to raised money for local causes around Preston during the late 1960s and early 1970s. PNE stalwart Willie, sadly no longer with us, is on the estreme right of the front row.
Sent in by Fred O'Donoghue of Penwortham, Preston | National World