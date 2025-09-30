4 . Preston, 1970s

These footballers comprised one Willie Cunningham's charity teams which Penwortham reader Fred O'Donoghue reminds us used to raised money for local causes around Preston during the late 1960s and early 1970s. PNE stalwart Willie, sadly no longer with us, is on the estreme right of the front row. Sent in by Fred O'Donoghue of Penwortham, Preston | National World