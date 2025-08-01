33 wonderful reception class photos taken at schools in Preston during the noughties

They contain so many memories. Now in their 20s, see if you recognise yourself or your children...
1 / 9
These lovely pictures show school reception class children from the 2000s
They contain so many memories. Now in their 20s, see if you recognise yourself or your children...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.