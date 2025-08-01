33 wonderful reception class photos taken at schools in Preston during the noughties

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 1st Aug 2025, 06:00 BST

These lovely pictures show school reception class children from the 2000s

They contain so many memories. Now in their 20s, see if you recognise yourself or your children...

ICYMI: 37 amazing photos of Preston streets and vehicles in the 1960s

29 brilliant old photos to take you back to Preston in 1971

Reception class at Fulwood & Cadley Primary School

1. Reception class

Reception class at Fulwood & Cadley Primary School Photo: Ian Robinson

Photo Sales
A small group of reception class children at Grange Primary in Ribbleton

2. Reception class

A small group of reception class children at Grange Primary in Ribbleton Photo: Becky Matthews

Photo Sales
Ashton Primary School reception class

3. Reception class

Ashton Primary School reception class Photo: Lindsey North

Photo Sales
Reception class children from Fishwick Primary School

4. Reception class

Reception class children from Fishwick Primary School Photo: Becky Matthews

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:MemoriesPreston
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice