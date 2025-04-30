The main artery through which industry, commerce, and people travel in and out of Preston, the city’s historic railway station boasts not only a storied and long past, but an ever-changing face as well.

From its early days when it was far more basic and dealing with but a mere handful of services each day, to the modern iteration which we see today and which caters for over four million passengers a year, the station has evolved hugely.

With that in mind, I travel through the years to revisit Preston Railway Station... this is how it was

2 . Preston Railway Station c.1885 An interesting view of the partly completed station. It appears that the train shed support stanchions, seen at the far left and right of the image, have been pierced through the roof of the still extant North Union station buildings. The central clock has yet to be installed. National World Photo Sales

3 . Preston Railway Station. February 1966 4-6-0 No. 44892 arrives at Platform 5 with a train from the south. National World Photo Sales

4 . Mail workers at Preston Railway Station. 2:15 AM. Taken in May 1965. National World Photo Sales