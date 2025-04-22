62 outstanding picture memories of life at Preston schools in the early 1990s

They throwback to another time and are sure to bring back plenty of memories.
1. Industrious pupils at Chorley's Southlands High School have been showing off their talents at an industry day held at the Clover Road school. Pupils (from left), Linda Perryn, 15, Daron Pickstock, 15, and Nicola Smith, 14, with products they made during their industry project
National World
2. A Chorley high school's award-winning "green" newspaper was featured on BBC's Going Live. The Saturday morning children's programme has a weekly environment slot, and Southlands High School's environment newspaper starred in it. Pupils have already impressed council chiefs in Chorley with their knowledge of green issues
National World
3. Budding young chess stars from all over Chorley have been pitting their wits against each other in the name of friendship. More than 70 youngsters from eight primary schools all over the town answered a challenge from local police to join forces in the friendly competition, held at Holy Cross Lower School
National World
4. A Lancashire school which amassed £700 was the only one to take part in a money raising event for the Children's Society. Pupils from St Peter's Primary School, on Meadowfield, Fulwood, Preston, took part in "Across the Diocese" in which people from different areas of the county were sponsored to cross the diocese in different forms of transport. Pictured in the middle is Howard Cunningham-Smith with Christopher Hall, Nicky Bleasdale, Timmy Bowerman and Victoria Tennant, watched by all their classmates
National World
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.