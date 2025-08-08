The go-place nightclub in Preston for years, the venue was famous for a good time, cheesy music, and lots of laughs.
As a result, it attracted more than its fair share of party people looking for a good time and a proper night out filled with fun, dodgy dancing, and countless tales to be told whilst slightly worse for wear in the morning.
With BBC Radio 2 DJ Scott Mills having recently told the LEP about his time DJing at Tokyo Jo’s back in the day, we decided to put together a collection of our very best archive pictures of the infamous nightclub.
