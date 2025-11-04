But there will still be plenty of nostalgia for many who can just remember such an age - take a look at a few of our best retro archive pictures of Preston back in those days.
1. Railways of Preston
The Blackpool line was extremely busy right through the steam era, and the sheer number of summer holiday specials justified the four tracks provided from Preston to Kirkham. An impression of the heavy traffic can be gained from this image of âBlack 5â 45077 and BR Standard Class 5 73046 threading their way off the Blackpool line with a special working on 14 June 1961. Preston MPD is still open, and evidence of activity in the yard can be seen to the left of the picture. (Tony Gillett)
2. Fylde Street, Preston 1961 (2 of 2)
3. Workers leaving English Elecrtic works on Strand Road, Preston in 1961.
4. Back in 1961, Prestonâs smallest house, on Fylde Street, was demolished. It was reputed to have been built in 1869 during one day as a bet between two workmen. The other old properties on the south side of Fylde Street had already been demolished due to the construction of the new roundabout. Image and information courtesy of C. Charnley, Kate Yates, archivist, BAE Systems Heritage Image Collection, Warton, Preston Past and Present Facebook Group and Preston Digital Archive. Please send your nostalgic pictures and memories to [email protected] or the postal address below.
