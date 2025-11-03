Giving us a glimpse of life in Preston back in 1950, these are some of our best archive pictures of the city back at the halfway point of the 20th century, depicting scenes of everyday life which just go to show how much things have changed over the subsequent 73 years.
1. 1950s Preston
This picture of a Wireless Police Traffic Control Box,on the A59 in Hutton, in 1950. Source - Lancashire County Library and Information Service / Red Rose Collections and Preston Digital Archive Photo: Preston Digital Archive
2. 1950s Preston
Star Bakery, on Ribbleton Lane, Preston, circa 1950 Photo: n/a
3. 1950s Preston
This picture was sent in from E.H. Simister it shows February 1950 and a prototype Leyland Olympic (How Appropriate) turns left into Church street, Preston. These buses were a joint venture with Leyland Motors and Metro-Cammel Weymann. Picture reproduced with kind permission of the British Commercial Vehicle Museum, Leyland. Photo: RETRO
4. 1950s Preston
Park Court, Preston c.1950
Viewed looking north towards Fishergate. Park Court was located just east of New Cock Yard, sandwiched between Glovers Court and Cannon Street. The homes seen here were swept away in the late 50's as part of the town's re-housing scheme. A plan that was partly designed to reduce the population density of the town centre.
Photo: PDA