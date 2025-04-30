51 memorable Preston pictures which show the town and people in 1961

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 30th Apr 2025, 12:02 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2025, 12:03 BST

A time before the internet and England as World Cup winners, 1961 is an age ago at this point.

But there will still be plenty of nostalgia for many who can just remember such an age - take a look at a few of our best retro archive pictures of Preston back in those days.

These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

ICYMI: 19 brilliant photos from lost nightclub Squires in Preston back to the 90s and 00s

39 incredible scenes of Preston landmarks and buildings through the years from swimming baths to libraries

40 distant memories through treasured pictures remember Preston back in 1957

1. Workers leaving English Elecrtic works on Strand Road, Preston in 1961.

National World

Photo Sales

2. Back in 1961, Prestonâs smallest house, on Fylde Street, was demolished. It was reputed to have been built in 1869 during one day as a bet between two workmen. The other old properties on the south side of Fylde Street had already been demolished due to the construction of the new roundabout. Image and information courtesy of C. Charnley, Kate Yates, archivist, BAE Systems Heritage Image Collection, Warton, Preston Past and Present Facebook Group and Preston Digital Archive. Please send your nostalgic pictures and memories to [email protected] or the postal address below.

National World

Photo Sales

3. Dockers at Preston Dock in 1961

National World

Photo Sales

4. Church Street / Fishergate, Preston c.1961 A policeman on point duty is seen directing traffic at the intersection of Glovers Court and Fishergate. The truncated remains of the Town Hall are seen at the far left.

National World

Photo Sales
