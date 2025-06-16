51 sparkling pictures of school proms and results day in Preston in years gone by

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 16th Jun 2025, 09:16 BST

Prom is an exciting time for one and all.

Emblematic of the end of the school year, prom is all about getting dressed up, spending an evening with friends, and celebrating the onset of summer.

What’s more, there aren’t many more nerve-wracking times in a young student’s life than results day, so here we decided to combine both events and take a look at some of our best archive pictures of Preston proms and results days.

ICYMI: 29 fantastic scenes of nostalgia which take you back to Preston in the late 1970s

Lancashire Retro: 51 amazing pictures which take you back to 1972 in Preston

1. Penwortham Girls High School Prom at Pines Hotel, from left, Katy Margerison, Natalie Varley, Becky Millyard, Catherine Fiddler and Pippa Thomas

National World

Photo Sales

2. Rolling.....Penwortham All Hallows Catholic High held its leavers' prom at The Pines Hotel in Clayton-le-Woods

National World

Photo Sales

3. PHOTO. KEVIN McGUINNESS. From left, Charlie Saunders, Leigh Martin and Jodie Latham at the Corpus Christi Catholic Sports College Prom at Barton Grange

National World

Photo Sales

4. from left, Salleha Lulat, 1A 1B 1C, Shara Edgar, 2A 1C, Georgina Higson, 2A 2B, Jeremy Heywood, 3A* 1A, Connor Brown, 1A* 1A 1B, Katherine McDowall, 1A* 2A and Siobhan Diston, 3A's from Preston College with their A Level results

National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 13
Next Page
Related topics:READERPromsPreston
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice