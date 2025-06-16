Emblematic of the end of the school year, prom is all about getting dressed up, spending an evening with friends, and celebrating the onset of summer.
What’s more, there aren’t many more nerve-wracking times in a young student’s life than results day, so here we decided to combine both events and take a look at some of our best archive pictures of Preston proms and results days.
1. Penwortham Girls High School Prom at Pines Hotel,
from left, Katy Margerison, Natalie Varley, Becky Millyard, Catherine Fiddler and Pippa Thomas
National World
2. Rolling.....Penwortham All Hallows Catholic High held its leavers' prom at The Pines Hotel in Clayton-le-Woods
National World
3. PHOTO. KEVIN McGUINNESS.
From left, Charlie Saunders, Leigh Martin and Jodie Latham at the Corpus Christi Catholic Sports College Prom at Barton Grange
National World
4. from left, Salleha Lulat, 1A 1B 1C, Shara Edgar, 2A 1C, Georgina Higson, 2A 2B, Jeremy Heywood, 3A* 1A, Connor Brown, 1A* 1A 1B, Katherine McDowall, 1A* 2A and Siobhan Diston, 3A's from Preston College with their A Level results
National World