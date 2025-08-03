49 forgotten pictures of Preston in 1967 which will sharpen your memory of times gone by

The '60s was an amazing time.

From the release of Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band to Charlie Chaplin's last film and England basking in their World Cup glory the year before, 1967 was a heady time to be alive. And life in Preston was no different - take a look at some of our best archive pictures from that heady era.

These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces.

1. Friargate, Preston c.1967 Clearing the way for the new intersection of Ringway. Photo by Terry Martin, courtesy of Nicola Martin of the Preston Past and Present Facebook Group.

2. Friargate Street Scene, Preston. January 16, 1967

3. 1967 - Miss Teen Queen and runner up with Miss Preston North End 1967 - 1968 at Top Rank nightclub, in Preston, from- Vin Sumner collection

4. A busy Ribble Bus Station in Tithebarn Street, Preston, in 1967

