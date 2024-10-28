48 impressive retro scenes which take you back to the mid 1970s in Preston

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 25th Oct 2024, 13:25 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2024, 08:14 BST

If you have fond memories of Preston in the 1970s, then why not join us for a wander down memory lane...

Even if you were around back then and just fancied catching a glimpse of what the city looked like back in those times, you’ve come to the right place.

This is Cheapside, Preston, in 1973, where the tobacconists looks like it is up for sale. Picture courtesy and copyright of Jim Danby and Preston Digital Archive

1. Preston, 1970s

This is Cheapside, Preston, in 1973, where the tobacconists looks like it is up for sale. Picture courtesy and copyright of Jim Danby and Preston Digital Archive | Jim Danby

2. Retro Park School on Moor Park Ave,Preston Swimming Team. July 1973

3. These fresh air enthusiasts were taking part in the annual sponsored 10-mile walk around the town for the Preston and District Hospital Welfare Society.

4. Retro The Indian Cricket Team pay a visit to the Harris College in Preston. August 1973

