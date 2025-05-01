Half-a-century in the past, 1975 was a year at the apex of a heady time in the UK, so here we put together a bumper collection of our best archive pictures from life in Preston during that exciting era.
These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...
1. Preston in 1975
A grand finale on Preston Market marked another successful play scheme organised over the holidays by the council's leisure and amenities committee. It was in the form of a fair especially for the children of the five centres in and around Preston making up the play scheme Photo: RETRO
2. Preston in 1975
Just great! That was the unanimous verdict of 36 Lancahsire scouts, just back from the 14th world scout jamboree in Norway when they arrived back at Preston bus station. The lads were part of a 1,600-strong delegation of scouts from the United Kingdom Photo: RETRO
3. Preston in 1975
Foundary workers Joe Carter, George Eccleston and Michael Cawood roll out one of the final castings as Preston's last iron foundary - John Booths - closes its doors on Derby Street Photo: RETRO
4. Preston in 1975
The seven local musicians who form the Caribbean Steel Band are busy rehearsing for one of the high spots of their year, when they will lead a dancing procession of people through Preston for the Caribbean carnival. The members of the band are Steven Peters, 38; John Doway, 36; Ralph Fontaine, 33; Sammy Daley, 30; Ken Matthews, 41; Joe Irish, 32; and James Harper 33 Photo: RETRO
